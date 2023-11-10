Legia beat Zrinjski in UEFA Europa Conference League

WARSAW: Legia Warsaw are one step away from reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stage after beating Zrinjski Mostar 2-0 on Thursday.

In the domestic league, Kosta Runjaic's team had suffered four consecutive defeats, but in the European competition they stayed on the right course. After four matches, Legia sit top of Group E with nine points, and need just one more to secure their spot in the next stage, reports Xinhua.

In the 14th minute against Zrinjski Mostar, Josue delivered a perfect corner to Rafal Augustyniak, whose powerful volley under the crossbar left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Legia doubled their lead 15 minutes before the break. Josip Corluka fouled Patryk Kun in the box, and Josue converted the resultant penalty to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Legia had the game under control. Pawel Wszolek could have found the net, but missed the target from close range. Runjaic's team held the scoreline until the final whistle to earn a massive victory.

"It wasn't an easy game, but we were the better team and deserved the points. I'm happy we scored twice from set pieces as we had worked hard in training to improve that element," said Legia striker Tomas Pekhart.

In the other Group E match, Aston Villa overcame AZ Alkmaar 2-1 thanks to goals from Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins, leveling on points with Legia.