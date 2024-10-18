Legends cricket league: Southern Stars crowned champions

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: Southern Super Stars clinched the championship title after a thrilling Super Over victory against Konark Suryas Odisha. The match ended with both teams tied at 164, and it took a tense Super Over for Southern Stars to emerge victorious.

Hamilton Masakadza, with a stunning knock of 83 off 58 balls, anchored Southern Stars' innings. He smashed eight boundaries and five sixes, keeping the team in the game despite the pressure from Konark Suryas' bowling attack, going alongside Pawan Negi, who scored 33 off 24.

These two batters shared a 68-run stand in 44 balls for the fourth wicket. It was Super Over that decided the outcome of the match. Konark Suryas managed 13 runs in six balls, with Richard Levi hitting a crucial boundary off the final ball after Hamid Hassan bowled a tight over. In response, Martin Guptill took centre stage for Southern Stars and won the team its first ever title.