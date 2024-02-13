"Left significant mark on sport": Jay Shah mourns demise of former India Test captain Dattajirao Gaekwad

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday condoled the demise of the former India Test captain, Dattajirao Gaekwad and said the ex-skipper left a significant mark on the sport.

Gaekwad, who was the former India Test captain and the country's oldest living Test cricketer at the time of his passing has died at 95.

"Today, we say goodbye to the true titan of Indian cricket, the legendary Dattajirao Gaekwad, also known as DK. His remarkable performances as a player and captain have left a significant mark on the sport we love. With profound sadness, we mourn his passing at the age of 95 in Vadodara. May his legacy continue to inspire many in the future. My deepest condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends, and the cricket community," Shah posted on X.

He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India's tour of England in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957-58 season, beating Services in the final.

A right-hand batter, he concluded with 350 Test runs, and his highest score of 52 came against West Indies in New Delhi in 1959.

But in the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad stood in for Baroda from 1947 to 1961, and he was a pillar and key player of the team. Throughout his first-class cricket career, he amassed 5788 runs (36.40) and 17 hundred, including one of his three double-centuries in 1959-60 with 249 not out against Maharashtra.

In the 1957-58 season, Baroda defeated Services in the final to win the Ranji Trophy when he was captain.

In his 10 years as an international player, he made few appearances as an opener before settling into the middle order. In 1961, Gaekwad made his last appearance at home against Pakistan.