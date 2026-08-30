Lee Erwin boost for Mohun Bagan

The 6-foot-2 forward is known for his physical presence, clinical finishing, and ability to make an impact inside the box.

Erwin, who can also pose a threat from set-pieces because of his height, joins the Mariners after spending last season with Jordanian club Al-Faisaly.

He has represented Scotland at youth level and brings experience from spells with clubs in Europe and Asia.

The striker has previously played for Motherwell, Leeds United, Bury FC, and Tractor FC among others, during a career that has taken him across different leagues and countries.

His arrival is expected to add further depth and firepower to head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis' attacking options.

"I will be playing in India for the first time. I had offers from quite a few ISL clubs, but Mohun Bagan is the biggest club in the country, so I accepted their offer and decided to come here," Erwin said.