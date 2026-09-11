Leclerc takes responsibility for Monza incident, says good relationship with Hamilton not affected

Leclerc on Thursday took responsibility for the incident at Monza last weekend — in which he forced Hamilton into the gravel while defending a pass attempt by his teammate — after reviewing videos of what happened.

“After reviewing, we spoke with Lewis. I obviously know I went too far in Turn 2 and said it to Lewis, and I think it's very clear what we should do or should avoid going forward,” Leclerc said in Madrid ahead of the Spanish GP.

“The only thing I can say is that it definitely did not affect the good relationship that we have and it will not affect anything going forward," he said. "And that is the most important for me, really. Of course, I know we are driving for Ferrari, and if there's one race where you don't want that to happen, is in Monza, and when these things happen at our home race, then it does a huge mess outside.”

Leclerc did feel the incident was overblown by the media.

“Surely, the proportion that it takes when you are driving for Ferrari is much bigger, and particularly if we are in Monza,” he said.