Leaving CSK was very emotional, but changes are part of the journey: Jadeja

Getting such a surface to bowl on in the very first match boosts your confidence as a bowler. "I was thinking of bowling it at the stumps, as I wanted to take a chance in case he didn’t middle it. But when he hit me for a six, I quickly changed my strategy to bowling wide, as he would have kept hitting me on a straight line. So, I decided to finish on the fifth-sixth-stump line, thinking that if he went across, he might not get his timing right, and that's what happened.

Luckily, he did not get the elevation he was looking for, and it was a big wicket for us.” A key moment in the innings was his dismissal of Shivam Dube, a known power-hitter who could have shifted momentum. Jadeja also explained the thinking behind his animated celebration after the wicket. "When I played for CSK, I used to celebrate similarly, so it was my ‘to be continued’ moment. A batter like Dube doesn’t give you any room for error and tries to hit big shots from the first ball.

That was in my mind, but my main aim was to get him out because his wicket at that time would have probably ended their hopes, given that only bowlers were to follow next and there was no other hard-hitter in the line-up," he mentioned. Jadeja’s all-round display, coupled with RR’s clinical performance, marked a strong start for the franchise as they opened their IPL 2026 campaign with a statement victory over their former stalwarts’ side.