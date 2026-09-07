Learnt a lot about captaincy, tactics from MS Dhoni: Gopal

“I was told that there are not too many leg-spinners who have played upwards of 30, 40, 50 games—I think Karn [Sharma] has that. But I wanted to make a point and show that leg-spinners can play red-ball cricket and still be successful,” he said.

“So I did put a lot of work into my bowling. Batting was a little more gifted for me in the sense that I grew up as a batsman, so I had that natural ability. But bowling took a lot—I did bowl a lot of weeks, months, and years.”

So, how did the leg-spinner keep himself relevant in the day and age of finger spinners’ domination?

“I think just tactically trying to get a little better. Using the crease, understanding what the situation is and when to attack, when to defend. Most times it would come off; sometimes, like today, it is not going to come off.”

“But as long as you go in with a plan and try to achieve something with a goal, it at least gives you a sense of direction. If you just go there without a plan, most times you're not going to be aware of what's going to hit you.”