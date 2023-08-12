Leagues Cup: Messi on target again as Inter Miami reach semifinals

WASHINGTON: World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five matches with Inter Miami as the Florida outfit reached the Leagues Cup semifinals with a 4-0 home win over Charlotte.

Josef Martinez put the hosts ahead with a penalty and Finland international winger Robert Taylor doubled the advantage by sweeping home a first-time effort after Deandre Yedlin's cross on Friday night.

Adilson Malanda gifted Inter Miami their third g

oal when he turned the ball into his own net before Argentina captain Messi latched onto Leonardo Campana's cross to side-foot home from the edge of the six-yard box four minutes from time, Xinhua reported.

The result at DRV PNL stadium in Fort Lauderdale means Inter Miami will meet Philadelphia away on Tuesday for a place in the final.

In other quarterfinal fixtures on Friday, Nashville won 5-0 at home to Minnesota, Philadelphia edged to a 1-0 home win over Queretaro and Monterrey prevailed 3-2 at Los Angeles FC.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition featuring clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico.