Lazio go joint top in Italy, while Real Sociedad takes dramatic victory in Spain

Lazio go joint topDavide Frattesi scored for the third game in succession as Lazio came from a goal behind to beat Udinese 2-1.

Frattesi got winners for Lazio in 1-0 wins over Genoa and Bologna and he slid in to convert a low cross in the 75th minute to cancel out Jesper Karlstrom's 49th minute opener.

He was replaced by Albert Gudmundsson a few minutes later and two minutes from time the Icelander bulleted home a header on his Lazio debut.

The win took Lazio joint top with nine points from three games, alongside Roma and Inter Milan. Udinese remained in 10th.