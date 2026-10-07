Laxman will attend selection committee meetings to avoid miscommunication: Saikia

The announcement came after Laxman attended the T20I and India A team selection meeting in Guwahati on Tuesday.

"VVS Laxman will henceforth attend all senior selection committee meetings to ensure there is no miscommunication between selectors and the COE," Saikia told PTI.

"This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward. The move is intended to ensure selectors get accurate information to make right decisions," he said in his statement.

It was widely speculated that Laxman and the now former chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar did not see eye to eye on issues related to the players' recovery time-lines while undergoing rehabilitation at the COE in Bengaluru.

Agarkar, it is believed, felt that the communication from the COE about the fitness status of players was not clear.