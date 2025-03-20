Lautaro Martinez ruled out of Argentina's World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES: Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has been ruled out of Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil with a hamstring tear, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said.

Martinez scored the second goal in Inter Milan's 2-0 win at Atalanta in the Italian Serie A on Sunday before he was substituted in the 91st minute.

The AFA did not immediately name a replacement for the 27-year-old. News of his absence came two days after Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi withdrew from the squad with an adductor strain, Xinhua reports.

Argentina will meet Uruguay in Montevideo on Friday and Brazil in Buenos Aires next Tuesday.

Lionel Scaloni's men currently lead the 10-team South American zone qualifying standings with 25 points from 12 games, five points clear of second-placed Uruguay

Meanwhile, Central defender Ruben Ramirez will miss Venezuela's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Peru due to a torn hamstring, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) said.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while playing for Bolivia's Club Bolivar, and MRI scans confirmed he would be unavailable for the double header of qualifiers.

"The diagnosis has led to the player being removed from the squad so that he can continue the recovery process at his club," the FVF said in a statement.

Ramirez's confirmed absence follows the withdrawal of Talleres Cordoba defender Miguel Navarro, who also has a leg muscle injury.

Venezuela will meet Ecuador in Quito on Friday and Peru in Maturin next Tuesday. The Vinotinto is currently eighth in the 10-team South American qualifying group with 12 points from as many outings.

With only six matchdays to go, South American qualification for the FIFA World Cup 26 resumes with the continent's first international fixtures of 2025.

Argentina still lead the way heading into the upcoming fixtures but things could yet change at the top of the table – particularly with the reigning South American champions set to face two tough tests against their oldest rivals this month: Uruguay and Brazil.



