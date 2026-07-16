Lautaro, Enzo and love for La Albiceleste

Enzo Fernandez won Qatar 2022’s FIFA Young Player Award. He was 21, and he pumped out adrenaline like it was air. In Argentina’s do-or-die clash against Mexico in 2022, it was Fernandez who whipped one past the Mexicans for a fairytale beginning. Four years later, he’s doing it all over again, another thumping finish past England’s Jordan Pickford, and a celebration later for the ages. It is the same thing, and it smells like teen spirit.

Fernandez’s story is woven much closer to Messi. When the Argentine No 10 called it a day from international football in 2016, Fernandez was in tears. He wrote, “Please don’t go, Leo. Seeing you play with the light blue and white is the greatest pride in the world. Stay and have fun.”

While that letter already has its place in Argentine folklore, Fernandez is writing a new letter for Messi, scoring goals just when the team needs them. He was the right man at the right place for the winner against Egypt; he was yet again the man whom Messi trusted to pull a long-ranger against England in the semi-final. For years, they saw Messi writing the story; now they are making sure that the fabled tale deserves a fitting finale.