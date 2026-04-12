Late surge helps East Bengal overcome Chennaiyin challenge

The result sees East Bengal climb to third in the standings with 14 points from seven matches, while Chennaiyin FC remain 12th with five points.

Notably, all four goals in the contest were scored by Indian players. Bipin Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his decisive contribution.

East Bengal made a confident start and took the lead in the seventh minute through a well-worked move.

Captain Saúl Crespo threaded a precise through ball into the path of Edmund Lalrindika, who showed composure to control and slot a right-footed finish past Mohammad Nawaz to make it 1-0.

Chennaiyin gradually grew into the contest and came close to equalising in the 20th minute when Irfan Yadwad's header struck the post following a cross from Farukh Choudhary. The hosts continued to push forward and were rewarded in the 28th minute.

Laldinliana delivered a perfectly weighted ball and Irfan timed his run to perfection before delicately chipping the ball over East Bengal keeper Prabhsukhan Gill to level the score at 1-1.