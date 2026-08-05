Last 10 months tested me in ways I never expected: Neeraj Chopra

The 28-year-old two-time Olympic medallist, who added a Commonwealth Games silver to his crowded cabinet last week, was primarily hampered by an adductor muscle injury and a few other niggles along with it.

His start to the season was delayed but he managed to find his rhythm at the CWG in Glasgow with a season's best of 85.83m.

"There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. The past 10 months has tested me in ways I never expected," he posted on instagram on Tuesday alongside a short clip of his CWG performance.