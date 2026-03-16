Laporta wins 5 more years as president of Barcelona after thousands vote in club election

The club said that more than 48,000 of Barça's 114,000 club members cast ballots at Camp Nou Stadium or at four other voting stations across Catalonia in northeastern Spain and in Andorra.

“Thanks to this marvelous club, where its fans still vote to decide who will be their president and executive board,” Laporta said in his victory speech inside an auditorium at Camp Nou, flanked by members of his incoming board.

Laporta successfully presided over Barça from 2003-10 during the glory years of coach Pep Guardiola and a young Lionel Messi.