Lankan Rumesh surpasses Neeraj with Asia’s second best 92.62m monster throw

Pathirage stunned the athletics world with a monster throw of 92.62m to win the prestigious Rome Diamond League title, sending his spear to the second-longest distance by an Asian in history and surpassing Indian star Neeraj Chopra.

The 23-year-old Pathirage destroyed the 10-man field, which includes the likes of two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who ended a distant second with 83.91m, Tokyo 2025 World Championships gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago (83.45m) and bronze medallist Curtis Thompson (83.89m) of the

USA. Thompson finished third while Walcott was fourth.

India’s 26-year-old Sachin Yadav struggled as he finished a disappointing eighth with a 79.18m effort in his Diamond League debut Thursday night.