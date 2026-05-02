Lando Norris wins pole for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Friday was the first time drivers were able to test changes made by FIA, the sports governing body — during a five-week hiatus. The organization implemented changes to the regulations after drivers heavily criticized how the electrical battery power has changed the cars and competition.

“It was great,” Norris said. “Perfect result for us, nice way to reward the team. We've got a lot of new upgrades on the car, so nice to feel some grip again. ... I've always loved Miami.”

Charles Leclerc of Ferrari finished fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas qualified 19th and 20th, respectively, in Cadillac's debut on North American soil.