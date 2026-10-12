lan to shackle Hope executed to perfection: Arshdeep

The victory was significant, considering Hope had smashed a century while Rutherford hammered a 37-ball 84 to help West Indies pull off a record chase of 250 in the second game in Ranchi.

“Before the match we had planned how to target Shai Hope, to keep things tight and execute that plan on the field; seeing the result feels great,” said Arshdeep, who returned with figures of 3/44 in his four overs, in a video posted by the BCCI.

“A lot of credit goes to coaches for walking us through the plan and highlighting what we could apply in the match. It was executed well, supported by brilliant bowling overall.

"(Pacer) Mayank (Yadav) kept the pressure building from the other end and all six bowlers chipped in. It feels good when there is a bit of pressure on execution … it is good fun,” added Arshdeep.

While Mayank Yadav went wicket-less, he kept the West Indies batters under pressure with his express pace, conceding just 34 runs in his four overs.