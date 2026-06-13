Lamine Yamal back and fit for Spain

GUADALAJARA (MEXICO): Spain will have a full squad available for its World Cup opener against Cape Verde on Monday with forward Victor Munoz returning to training a day after Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams also were back.
Mikel Merino and Fabian Ruiz also dealt with injury setbacks before returning to the squad. One player who did not make it in time was Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, who has a fractured foot.
The biggest concern for Spain had been with Yamal, the young Barcelona winger who injured his left hamstring in a Spanish league game in April.
Both Williams and Yamal were out for the season with their clubs as they focused on recovering in time for the World Cup. Munoz, who returned to practice on Friday, sustained a muscle injury while playing with Osasuna in May.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente probably won't use Munoz, Yamal and Williams from the start against Cape Verde on Monday in Atlanta. They are more likely to be fully fit for Spain's second game against Saudi Arabia on June 21, also in Atlanta.
The team's final group match will be against South American powerhouse Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico.
La Roja won the 2023 Nations League, and was runner-up to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League.