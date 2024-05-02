LaLiga: Real Madrid could assure title as Girona, Barcelona meet in Montilivi

MADRID: Real Madrid could be crowned as La Liga champions on Saturday if results go their way, especially in the clash between Girona and FC Barcelona, which is vital to see who will finish in second place.

For Madrid to be officially confirmed as La Liga champions with four matches still to play, they need to win their match against Cadiz on Saturday afternoon and Barca fail to win their visit to face Girona in the Montilivi Stadium, reported Xinhua.

Real Madrid are clear favourites to beat Cadiz, who travel to Madrid, third from bottom in the table and five points behind 17th placed Celta Vigo.

Carlo Ancelotti will again rotate his starting 11 with a view to next week’s Champions League semifinal return leg at home to Bayern Munich, but that still means players such as Eder Militao, Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Dani Carvajal all starting.

Cadiz have only scored 23 goals all season and anything other than defeat in the Bernabeu would be a major upset.

If Real Madrid win, then attention will immediately turn to the Catalan derby in Girona, where the home side will go second if they can beat Barca.

Barca made hard-work of beating 10-man Valencia on Monday and were once again led by 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Girona pose a big threat down both wings, with Yan Couto and Savio whose performances have helped powerful striker Artem Dovbyk, who is the top scorer in La Liga with 19 goals this season.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have to stop the Girona attack in what promises to be an entertaining game, with the added interest of whoever goes second is in line to play next season’s Spanish Supercup.

The weekend kicks off with fifth place Athletic Bilbao traveling to Getafe looking to end their dip in form after winning the Copa del Rey. Athletic’s task isn’t helped by injuries to Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Oihan Sancet.

Real Sociedad will expect three points to end a winless run of three games when they entertain Las Palmas, who have lost their last six matches, although the home side have lost Spain international Martin Zubimendi through injury.

Saturday’s final game sees Atletico Madrid travel to Mallorca, without the suspended Antoine Griezmann. A win would see Mallorca safe from relegation, and they will take heart from the fact their rivals have lost 12 from 23 away matches this campaign.

Last week’s 1-1 draw in the Seville derby dented Betis’ hopes of overtaking Real Sociedad, but they will be optimistic of three points when they visit Pamplona to face an Osasuna team who have lost four games from five after Jagoba Arrasate said he was stepping down as coach at the end of the season.

Valencia’s defeat in Barcelona also put a break on their European hopes, but despite losing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, they are favorites at home to an Alaves side that will be assured of top-flight survival if Cadiz fail to beat Real Madrid.

Celta will also be hoping for a Cadiz defeat ahead of their hope game to Villarreal in a game that is relevant to both the battle to qualify for Europe and to avoid the drop.

Celta’s main task will be to stop Villarreal’s 17-goal striker Alexander Sorloth, who has four goals in the last four games.

Rayo Vallecano will hope to confirm their top-flight survival at home to already-relegated Almeria, while on Monday, Granada need to win away to Sevilla to keep their very slim survival hopes intact for another week.