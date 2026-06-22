Lakshya, Tanvi lead Indian challenge at US Open Super 300

India will have a sizeable presence across the singles draws, including former world championships silver-medallist Kidambi Srikanth and a seven-strong women's team.World No. 14 and Paris Olympics semifinalist Sen has been seeded second and drawn to face Belgium's Julien Carraggi in the opening round.

Placed in the opposite half of the draw is top seed and world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, who headlines the men's singles field.