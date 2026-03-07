Lakshya stuns Li Shifeng to enter All England semifinals

The world No. 12 Indian, runner up at the 2022 edition, prevailed 21-13 21-16 over the world No. 6 Chinese in exactly an hour to set up a last four clash against Canada's Victor Lai, who beat Japan's Koki Watanabe 18-21 21-17 21-15 in another quarterfinal match.

It is Lakshya's third semifinals at the prestigious championships.

"Happy with the way I played both the sets and also credit to him (Shifeng), he played a really solid game. There were some long rallies, both of us were getting tired, but yeah, happy with the way I stuck in there even after the long rallies," Lakshya said.