Lakshya, Sindhu shift focus to individual glory at Thailand Open

Seventh seed Lakshya, who suffered an elbow injury and missed the crucial semifinal against France in Denmark, will open against Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng, while Ayush Shetty, who impressed during the Thomas Cup campaign, faces a difficult opener against sixth seed Japan's Kodai Naraoka, a world championships medallist.

In women's singles, sixth seed Sindhu will begin against Chinese Taipei's Tung Ciou-Tong. The 30-year-old from Hyderabad looked sharp during the Uber Cup campaign while sporting an experimental wearable device on her temple, but she will need to close out tight matches better to rediscover her ruthless edge.