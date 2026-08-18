Lakshya Sen enters second round with fighting win, Treesa-Gayatri too advance

Treesa-Gayatri pair to advance

The unseeded Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee of the United States in straight games to sail into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's doubles event.

Treesa and Gayatri took just 38 minutes to beat their fancied opponents 21-15 21-12 and progress to the next round.

The Indian duo started confidently, taking an aggressive approach from the outset. Jolly was the aggressor, using her powerful smashes to finish points, while Gayatri kept the shuttle in play and found success with her deft drop shots as the pair comfortably pocketed the opening game.

The Indian combination started the second game in the same vein and raced to an 11-4 lead at the break.

The Indians were relentless in their attacking play and was also helped by some unforced errors from their opponents.

The hallmark of Treesa and Gayatri's display was their line judgements and quick hands as they closed out the contest 21-12.

The other Indian women's doubles pair -- Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi -- however -- crashed out in the second round, losing 7-21 14-21 against Bulgaria's ninth seeded pair of Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva in straight games in just 32 minutes.