Lakshya Sen bows out of Arctic Open

VANTAA: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen squander a one-game advantage to lose to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals of the Arctic Open badminton tournament here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old toiled hard for one hour 10 minutes before going down 21-19 18-21 15-21 to his seventh seed opponent in the second round of the Super 500 tournament.

It was a bad in the office for India as all shuttlers from the country made second round exits.

Indian qualifier Kiran George, who had defeated World No 25 Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, was brushed aside 17-21 8-21 by fifth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men's singles event.

Malvika Bansod meekly surrendered (15-21 8-21) to Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles contest.

Unnati Hooda and Aakarshi Kashyap also lost their respective round of 16 games.

Unnati went down 10-21 19-21 to Canada's Michelle Li, Aakarshi lost 9-21 8-21 to second seed Han Yue of China.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath lost 12-21 15-21 to the Chinese combine of Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi .

The women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will take on top seeds Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning later in the day.