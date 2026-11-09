Lakshya looks to build on Germany triumph, boost World Tour Finals chances

World No. 13 Lakshya, who ended a difficult phase by returning to the podium at the Hylo Open, will open his campaign against world No. 24 Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei.

The eighth-seeded Indian is currently 10th in the BWF World Tour rankings and needs to break into the top eight to qualify for the season-ending tournament in China.

The 25-year-old from Almora has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Chi, and a strong showing this week and at next week's Hong Kong Open Super 500 could be enough to secure his place.

The BWF World Tour Finals will be held from December 9 to 13.