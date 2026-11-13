Lakshya enters semifinals of Kumamoto Masters Japan, Srikanth out

World No. 13 Lakshya, who needs to break into the top eight of the BWF World Tour rankings to qualify for the season-ending tournament in China, outwitted Japan's Yushi Tanaka 21-16, 21-15 in a 40-minute quarterfinal.

Eighth seed Lakshya, who recently won the Hylo Open, is currently 12th in the BWF World Tour rankings with 64,980 points. He will face sixth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the semifinals. The Indian has lost both his previous meetings with the world No. 10.

World No. 31 Srikanth, however, once again struggled for consistency as he looked in control for much of the match but suffered an inexplicable meltdown in the second game to lose 22-24, 15-21 to Japan's world No. 15 Koki Watanabe.

The Indian had stunned world No. 8 and two-time world championships silver medallist Kodai Naraoka of Japan on Thursday.

On Friday, after a closely-fought opening game, Srikanth, a 2021 World Championships silver medallist, led 12-5 in the second before errors derailed his progress. Watanabe won 16 of the last 19 points to seal victory and book his place in the semifinals.