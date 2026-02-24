Lakshmanan stars in Friends CC win

Lakshmanan took five for 23 to limit United to 97. With the bat, he scored 33 as Friends CC chased the total down in 18 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: I- Division: New Star CC 91 in 20.3 overs (B Surendhar 3/25, VS Thamizhdhasan 5/11) lost Sunny Sachin CC 94 /4 in 13.2 overs (A Roshan Akthar 51*); United CC “A” 97 in 25.2 overs (T Deeparasu 46, K Lakshmanan 5/23) lost to Friends CC 98/6 in 18 overs (K Lakshmanan 33, S Shyam Tony 4/33); Sachin Brothers 90 in 27.4 overs (M Arunmozhidevan 38, J Slimbarasan 3/21) lost to Vikravandi CC 91/3 in 16.1 overs (R Rajaraman 34, M Arunmozhidevan 3/29)

II- Division: SRTCA 170 in 24 overs (S Kalaivendan 57, V Manibalan 3/27) bt Power CC 143/8 in 25 overs (M Suresh 3/28); Evergreen 154/7 in 25 overs (V Rajkumar 53*, A Purusothaman 3/37) bt Ammu CC 111 in 24 overs (V Sathish 30, P Venkatesan 3/14); LM CC 132/6 in 25 overs (A Dinesh Nilavan 3/6) bt Mundiyampakkam 88 in 17.2 overs