Lakshay Jain bowls Rovers to victory

CHENNAI: Lakshay Jain is on a roll for Jolly Rovers after capping off an impressive five wicket haul for 57 runs in the match against Young Stars CC held at the SRMC ground in Chennai.

Young Stars was bowled out for 155 in its second innings in 36.5 overs, setting Jolly Rovers a target of 164 runs.In reply, Rovers scored 165 in 46 overs with Sai Sudharsan being unbeaten on 67.

Elsewhere, Alwarpet declared its innings after scoring 603/6 in 132 overs with S Radhakrishnan scoring an impressive 233 and Ankeet Bawane remaining unbeaten on 203.

BRIEF SCORES: Sea Hawks 461 in 145.2 overs (R Sanjay 102, S Abishiek 77, Himmat Singh 81, P Shijit Chandran 57, G Kishoor 54, Sachin Rathi 5/142, W Antony Dhas 3/65) vs Nelson 123/3 in 34 overs; Vijay CC 466 in 126.5 overs (B Sachin 67, N Jagadeesan 44, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 190, R Sai Kishore 99 not out, Rahil Shah 4/119) vs Grand Slam 149/6 in 51 overs (L Suryapprakash 42, M Siddharth 3/32); Alwarpet CC 603/6 decl. in 132 overs (S Radhakrishnan 233, Ankeet Bawane 203 not out, M Ashwin 42, Subodh Kumar Bhati 3/93) vs AGORC 145/4 in 44 overs; UFCC 416 in 137.3 overs (Ch. Jirendra Kumar 77, M Abhinav 129, V Maaruthi Raghav 101, S Ajith Ram 4/119) vs Globe Trotters 108/6 in 34 overs (Dharmendra Jadeja 3/31); Young Stars 127 and 155 in 36.5 overs (J Ajay Chetan 48 not out, S Lakshay Jain 5/57) lost to Jolly Rovers 119 and 165/4 in 46 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 67 not out). Points: Rovers 6 (19), Young Stars 0 (11); India Pistons 247 vs MRC A 353/7 in 96 overs (NS Chaturved 59, M Affan Khader 45, B Anirudh Sitaram 85 batting, Rajwinder Singh 4/123)