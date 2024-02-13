Lakshay bowls TN to big win

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a 72-run win over Andhra on the second day of the fifth round of the men’s U-23 Elite Group D of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at NPR College Ground, Dindigul on Monday.

After taking a narrow one-run lead, TN batters posted 155 in the second innings with C Andre Siddarth scoring 66 (99b, 3x4, 2x6). Andhra off-spinner T Vijay scalped five wickets for 68. Set to chase a target of 157, Andhra was bundled out for 84 with TN’s off-spinner S Lakshay Jain coming up with a match-winning effort of five for 40, while P Vidyuth took three for 23 to finish with a match haul of 11 for 72.

T Vijay

S Lakshay Jain

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 128 & 155 in 40.1 overs (C Andre Siddarth 66, T Vijay 5/68) bt Andhra 127 in 62.1 overs (P Vidyuth 8/49) & 84 in 37.2 overs (S Lakshay Jain 5/40, P Vidyuth 3/23). Pts: TN 6 (18), Andhra 0 (14)