Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis return as Sri Lanka name ODI squad against Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM: Pacer Lahiru Kumara and batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis received recalls in Sri Lanka's squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Kumara, who last played in the format in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, made a return to the squad.

He will be part of a pace attack that also has Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan and Chamika Karunaratne.

Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis has returned to the ODI squad for the first time since 2022. Mendis made a successful return to the T20I setup in the bilateral matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. In the first innings following his return, Mendis had hammered an undefeated 65 off just 39 balls in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Experienced seamer Dushmantha Chameera, who was not playing due to injury, and batter Shevon Daniel, who was included in Sri Lanka's previous two ODI squads but has only participated in one match, are absent from the squad.

With Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, and Dunith Wellalage joining him, the spin attack is still potent.

The first ODI will take place on Wednesday in Chattogram, and the second and third ODIs follow on Friday and Monday at the same venue. Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (capt.)(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamindu Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige and Chamika Karunaratne.