Labuschagne replaces Green in Aus ODI squad

PERTH: Marnus Labuschagne on Friday replaced injured all-rounder Cameron Green for the three match ODI series beginning here on Sunday.

Green will miss the series due to side soreness with the selectors not ready to take a chance ahead of the Ashes beginning next month.

“Green will complete a short period of rehabilitation and is tracking to return to play in round three of the Sheffield Shield to continue his preparation for the Ashes,” Cricket Australia said in a statement suggesting that Green not playing the ODIs is a precautionary step.

His replacement Labuschagne was not part of the initial squad but has been drafted in following his 159 in a Sheffield Shield game for Queensland on Thursday, his fourth hundred of the domestic season.

It is the third forced change Australia has had to make for the first ODI against India with Josh Phillippe replacing injured Josh Inglis and Matthew Kuhnemann set to play in place of Adam Zampa who will miss the game due to personal reasons.

From India’s point of view, the focus of the series is on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who return to national duties for the first time since March, having become one format players following their Test retirement.