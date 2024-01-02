La Liga: Three games to kick in the new year in Spanish top-tier

MADRID: La Liga wastes no time in kicking off the New Year with the 19th round of matches to be played over the coming three days. The 2024 gets underway with a south-Madrid derby that sees in-form Getafe at home to Rayo Vallecano, who ended 2023 in a slump, with three defeats in their last four games, while Getafe have climbed up to eighth with three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

Getafe have a clean bill of health and will again look to Mason Greenwood for inspiration, against a rival missing veteran talisman Oscar Trejo, reports Xinhua.

Tuesday's second match is a Basque derby as Real Sociedad entertain Alaves.

The home side has lost Umar Sadiq and Hamari Traore to the African Cup of Nations, while impressive winger Take Kubo has gone to the Asian Cup, opening the door for Aritz Elustondo to play in defense and Andre Silva to play in attack. Alaves were unlucky to lose to a late goal at home to Real Madrid before Christmas, but a run of three defeats has seen them drop worryingly close to the relegation zone and they need powerful striker Samu to find his shooting boots as soon as possible.

Tuesday's final game is an east-coast derby between Valencia and Villarreal, with the home side without captain Jose Gaya, while Mouctar Diakhaby is suspended and Selim Amallah also missing for African Cup duties.

Villarreal signed defender Eric Bailly eight years after he left to join Manchester United and with Aissa Mandi, Juan Foyth and Yeremi Pino, Alex Baena and Alexander Sorloth all injured, he is likely to go straight into the starting 11 for what is likely to be a physical battle in Mestalla.