La Liga: Sevilla confirms Quique Sanchez Flores as first team coach until 2025

MADRID: Sevilla Football Club on Monday named Quique Sanchez Flores as their new coach with a contract until the end of June 2025. Sanchez Flores becomes the club's third coach of the season and their fifth in just over a year, to replace Diego Alonso, who was sacked following its 3-0 defeat to Getafe on Saturday evening.

Alonso failed to win any of the eight La Liga matches he had been in charge of since replacing Jose Luis Mendilibar nine weeks earlier.

The 58-year-old Sanchez Flores has a long CV after coaching, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Getafe (three times) and Espanyol in Spain, as well as Watford and Benfica abroad, reports Xinhua.

He joins Sevilla at a delicate moment, with the club amassing just 13 points from 16 La Liga games and crashing out of Europe after failing to win in either league or Europe during Alonso's brief reign.

The new coach will hold his first training session with the club on Monday evening and make his debut on Tuesday night when his new side makes the short trip to play Granada in a vital game for both sides.

Sevilla is currently fourth from the bottom of the table, while Granada is two places below them, with just eight points and one win from their first 17 matches.

Sevilla has a second game before Christmas when they travel to play Atletico Madrid on December 23rd in a match postponed from October due to the threat of extreme rainfall in Madrid.