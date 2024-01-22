La Liga: Real Sociedad defender Munoz out for season with knee injury

MADRID: Real Sociedad will be without left-back Aihen Munoz for the rest of the season after the club confirmed he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in its 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

The defender had to leave the pitch in the 39th minute of the game, and the tests carried out on Sunday confirmed he will be out of action until at least August.

"After tests carried out on our player Aihen Muñoz, he's been diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the next few days. An obstacle you will overcome with hard work, commitment, and pride. We will be by your side. Stay strong, Aihen!," said the club in the statement.

The injury leaves Kieran Tierney as the only available left-back in the Real Sociedad squad, which is involved in the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League, as well as La Liga, meaning the San Sebastian based outfit may look for a replacement before the end of the transfer market at the end of the month.

Real Sociedad is without Takefusa Kubo and Hamari Traore at the Asian and African Cups, while Carlos Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Ander Barrenetxea and Martin Zubimendi are also unavailable for their Copa del Rey quarterfinal, which is also away to Celta on Tuesday night.