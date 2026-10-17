La Liga: Mourinho backs suspended Vinicius ahead of Sevilla clash

Vinicius was banned for pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba during Real Madrid's 1-0 win, receiving a two-match suspension for the incident and a further two matches for protesting the referee's decision.

"He's a spectacular guy, and it's easy to have a good relationship with him. I spend a few minutes alone with him every day, and I appreciate him a great deal because he always manages to carry on with his life and endure with a smile," Mourinho said ahead of Sunday's La Liga home match against Sevilla as quoted by Xinhua.

"If I were in his position, I probably would not have stayed here. I would have forced the club to let me leave for a country where they respect me, but he has stayed because of his sense of belonging to Real Madrid and his love for the club," he added.