Begin typing your search...

Kyrgios confirms he won't compete at the Australian Open

Kyrgios, whose name was absent from the entry list for the tournament, pulled out of last season's Australian Open due to knee surgery

ByPTIPTI|10 Dec 2023 5:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-10 05:00:58.0  )
Kyrgios confirms he wont compete at the Australian Open
X

Nick Kyrgios

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he won't compete at the Australian Open next month because of ongoing injury concerns.

The 28-year-old Australian said on social media he'll miss the Grand Slam for a second straight year and did not put a timeline on his return from a lingering wrist injury.

''Obviously had a really tough year with injury, had that knee surgery and came back a little bit too soon and set me back a little bit, then obviously had some wrist issues,” Kyrgios said on the subscription website OnlyFans, which he joined on Friday. “So this is a very disappointing time for me, but I won’t be able to compete at the 2024 Australian Open.

“Obviously heartbreaking. I’ve had so many amazing memories there and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right and I need a little more time.

Kyrgios, whose name was absent from the entry list for the tournament, pulled out of last season's Australian Open due to knee surgery.

Kyrgios was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but played in just one official singles match in 2023, a straight sets loss on grass at Stuttgart.

Kyrgios teamed with Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles championship.

WorldNick KyrgiosAustralian Opensubscription website OnlyFans2024 Australian OpenNovak Djokovic
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X