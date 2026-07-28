Kushare becomes first Indian to win silver in men's high jump in Commonwealth Games

The 31-year-old Indian cleared 2.25m to clinch the silver with Romaine Beckford of Jamaica taking the gold late on Monday night.

After sailing over 2.25m, both Kushare and Beckford failed to clear 2.28m. But the Jamaica was adjudged the gold winner on countback, as Kushare settled for the silver. The bronze went to Jack Kimani (2.20m) of England.

The other Indian in the fray, Adarsh Ram, finished fifth with 2.15m.

Before Monday, Tejaswin Shankar was the lone Indian to have won a high jump medal -- a bronze in the 2022 Birmingham Games. But Kushare bettered it with his silver. It was Kushare's first medal in the CWG and that too on debut.