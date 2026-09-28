Kurash player Pincky Balhara signs off with bronze in Asian Games

'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.

Balhara, who got a bye in the pre-quarterfinals, said she was battling keen pain after being hit by her opponent in the quarterfinal.

"I got injured in the quarterfinal match, got hit on the knee. My opponent in the quarterfinal was also a Korean. So, my semifinal opponent knew that I got injured on my right knee.

"I was attacking but she was hitting me there (on her knee) again and again. So, I lost on penalty," said a sobbing Balhara from Neb Sarai in Delhi.

"This is only my second bout in 78kg and before that I competed in Asian Championships in Uzbekistan in May. That was my first in 78kg."

Balahara trains at Baba Ganga Nath Judo and Kurash Academy at Munirka in Delhi, run by his maternal uncle Samundar Tokas, a well known judo and kurash coach. She started with judo at the age of nine.