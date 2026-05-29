Kumble lauds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's consistency

Kumble said Sooryavanshi's breath-taking season has put some pressure on his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has had a subdued run by his standards.

Jaiswal has scored 426 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 153.24.

"The bowlers have bowled well at him, but he will still be under pressure. The whole limelight that was on Yashasvi Jaiswal a couple of years ago is still there, but now someone who is just 15 years old has gone ahead and taken the world by storm," Kumble said.