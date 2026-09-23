Kumar Kushagra tons up for India A, knocks on India's door

Sensing a tired South Zone bowling unit, Kushagra went on the offensive, scoring another four and six against the same bowler, racing away to his half-century off just 67 balls. His next fifty came off just 61 deliveries, showing his full range, with eight fours and five sixes at the time of bringing up his century. If his domestic numbers didn't already pass the test, the eye test in Chennai certainly did, as he got the nod over N Jagadeesan for the wicketkeeper spot.



Now in India A colours, Kushagra showed another side of his game. If Chennai was about flamboyance and brute force, Pondicherry was about restraint, patience and control.



At 86/4, with India A on the mat, Kushagra walked out to join Sai Sudharsan. He survived an early scare against the new ball but thereafter settled into an almost impenetrable rhythm, dead-batting 39 deliveries before opening his account with a crisp boundary through midwicket off Doggett. When Liam Scott overpitched, Kushagra accepted the invitation, driving powerfully down the ground, with the shot having the imprint of his Chennai knock.



If Chennai showcased Kushagra’s brute force, Pondicherry revealed his patience. He pierced gaps with precision, alternating between elegant drives and effortless flicks. Until the second new ball arrived, it was a batting masterclass in control.

The new ball tested his patience and technique. There were nervy moments, but he put the bowlers back in place with timely boundaries, which helped him regain his rhythm as he motored to another first-class century, this one off 202 balls, a stark contrast to the explosive ton in the Duleep Trophy final. When he walked back with India A on 326, he had given them a commanding platform.



Ratan Kumar believes the “sky is the limit” for Kushagra. He’s already ticked off the 1,500 runs across formats box but, more importantly, shown that his hundreds in Chennai and Pondicherry were built on great adaptability. However, for Kushagra, the next door – India call-up – is the biggest one yet.