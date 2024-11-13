Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024: Sindhu advances; Lakshya ousted in first round

KUMAMOTO: PV Sindhu won her first-round clash while Lakshya Sen crashed out of the men's singles draw as India had a mixed day in the Kumamoto Masters Japan 2024, the BWF World Tour Super 500 series badminton event here on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who is hoping to make up for a disappointing season by winning the women's singles title in this event, defeated eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand 21-12, 21-8 in 52 minutes on Court 1 at the Kumamoto Prefectural Gymnasium.

Lakshya Sen, the Paris Olympic Games semi-finalist, ran into Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao and crashed out in three games, losing 22-20, 17-21, 16-21 in a 74-minute battle of attrition.

India's top women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the first round on Tuesday.

Seeking to win her first title since the Singapore Open in 2022 and end a 24-month drought, Sindhu did not have a good start as Ongbamrungphan opened up a 5-1 lead. But the Indian shuttler, ranked 20th in BWF Rankings, fought back her way into the game and was leading 11-10 at the break.

The 29-year-old Sindhu took total control of the game after that as she won seven points in succession to win the first game. She continued at the same tempo in the second game and took a 4-0 lead before the Thai girl won her first point.

Ongbamrungphan tried to fight back in the second game but Sindhu was in a good rhythm and in dominant form as she won 11 of the last 12 points to breeze to victory and set up a second-round clash with Michelle Li of Canada.