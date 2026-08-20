Kuldeep at cross roads: What is ailing left-arm wrist spinner as India look at Saransh for 2nd Test

It was clear that India skipper Shubman Gill viewed Kuldeep as the third spin option behind Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar, who jointly bowled 46.4 overs, and the duo plucked 14 wickets between them.

So, the easy way for Kuldeep's downswing is to blame the skipper or management for not showing enough trust in Kuldeep.

But the fact remains that in his 11 overs, the 31-year-old too did not provide enough samples for the leadership group to give him more overs.

Even in the first innings, Kuldeep should thank the athleticism of Gill for the wicket of Kamindu Mendis, his lone wicket in the first Test.

Of course, he tried to get out of the rut, going around the wicket to purchase more zip and bounce off the pitch.

The line of attack took the LBW out of the equation, and the withered Kookaburra ball too did not help his cause.