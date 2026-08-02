Kuldeep, Ashutosh shine bright in Royal One-Day Cup

LONDON: India left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav played a prominent part in Yorkshire’s victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup, dismissing former England captain Ben Stokes at the Clifton Park ground.
After having Stokes (12) caught by George Hill, Kuldeep (10-1-232) also accounted for England white ball specialist Colin Ackermann (26) as Yorkshire skittled Durham for a lowly 165 in 48.1 overs.
James Wharton (68 not out) and Sam Whiteman (52 not out) made fifties as Yorkshire overhauled the target in 41 overs. In another match, all-rounder Ashutosh Sharma (5/51) grabbed his maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket as Hampshire defeated Essex by three wickets at the Chelmsford county ground.
Ashutosh’s regular strikes helped Hampshire to restrict a free-rolling Essex to 317 in 49 overs. In reply, fifties by James Fuller (58 not out), skipper Nick Gubbins (53) and Tom Prest (51) helped Hampshire to go past the target in 47.4 overs.