Kujur shelves fastest-man debate; Owens hails India's sprint surge ahead of CWG and Asian Games

After Gurindervir's historic sub-10.10 run rewrote the men's 100m national record in Odisha earlier this year, Kujur has inevitably been asked about reclaiming the crown. But the Odisha sprinter has chosen to park that conversation for now.

"Just waiting for Asian Games," Kujur told PTI when asked about regaining India's fastest-man tag.

When pressed further, he smiled and added: "Yeah, just wait till the Asian Games. Then we'll talk again."

The calm response is characteristic of the 22-year-old, who has steadily emerged as one of India's brightest sprinting prospects under British coach Martin Owens.

The athlete-coach partnership began during the Under-23 National Championships after Kujur, impressed by the progress of Reliance Foundation athletes Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji, decided to join the programme.

"I had started searching about Reliance and the athletes there. I came to know about Amlan and Jyothi Didi. I saw coach Martin wearing the Reliance T-shirt. My coach asked me whether I wanted to join Reliance after seeing my race, and I said yes. From that day, we have been working together," Kujur recalled.

Owens, though, had his own version of the story.

"The true story is that he came and pestered me and begged and begged and begged me to coach him," he joked. "But obviously he thought I was James. He got the wrong coach."