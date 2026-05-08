KSCA requested for additional 10,057 complimentary IPL tickets: BCCI source

Bengaluru was to host the final going by convention as Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions.

But IPL chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI that it became "untenable" to have the finale here due to high demand for complimentary tickets at the relatively low-capacity venue, which can only accommodate 35,000 fans.

This season's playoff fixtures will be held in Dharamsala (May 26) and New Chandigarh (May 27 and 29) while the title clash (May 31) will be staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.