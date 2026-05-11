Krunal credits DK for RCB batters' improved performance this season

"Whenever I bat, I ask myself what the situation is and what the team needs at that moment. I've never focused on personal milestones. I always try to understand the team situation and how to approach it in the simplest way possible. "And, honestly, however tough the situation is, somewhere I enjoy it." RCB eventually scrambled the two runs required off the final ball to complete a dramatic win, with veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also making a decisive contribution with a crucial first-ball six in the last over after earlier delivering another effective new-ball spell of four wickets while giving away just 23 runs.