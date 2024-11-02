Krisha Verma strikes gold, five others win silver at U19 World Boxing C'ships

NEW DELHI: Young Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women's 75kg category while five other signed off with silver medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA.

While Krisha notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany's Simon Lerika in the 75kg summit clash.

Chanchal Chaudhary (women's 48kg), Anjali Kumari Singh (women's 57kg), Vini (women's 60kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women's 70kg) and Rahul Kundu (men's 75kg) lost their respective finals.

Chanchal had to settle for a second place finish after she was disqualified while Anjali went down 0-5 to Mia-Tiah Ayton of England.

Akansha and Rahul lost be an identical 1-4 margin to Lilly Deacon of England and USA's Awinongya Joseph respectively.

Meanwhile, Vini lost via 2-3 split verdict to England's Ella Lonsdale.

Five female boxers and a male boxer will fight for gold in the final on Saturday.

The tournament is World Boxing's first global event.

World Boxing is a breakaway organisation that was launched to ensure boxing's place in the Olympic movement. It aims to replace the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the world governing body for boxing.