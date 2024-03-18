Kresh Abya hogs limelight

CHENNAI: Kresh Abya Samuel’s fifer helped Packer Colts CC defeat Eagle CC in the TNCA Kanyakumari DCA 2nd Division League.

Elsewhere, Bharath CC managed to score 191 runs at the end of 30 overs thanks to the knocks of Harish (58) and Vaitheeswaran (52). Despite the resilient efforts of R Shajin (96*), Sunshine CC went down to Bharath CC by 34 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Marthandam Friends CC 128/8 in 30 overs (S Rohit 43) lost to Packer Colts CC 131/1 in 16.1 overs (SJ Simmar 59*); Bharath CC 162 in 29.3 overs (Harish 42, A Vignesh 4/33) lost to Kumari CC 165/7 in 28.3 overs (R Mathan 40*); Kings CC 114/9 in 30 overs lost to Eagle CC 120/4 in 18.4 overs; Bharath CC 191 in 30 overs (Harish 58, Vaitheeswaran 52, V Akash Praveen 3/32, R Shajin 3/48) bt Sunshine CC 157/7 in 30 overs (R Shajin 96*); Eagle CC 121 in 25.5 overs (Salman 52, Kresh Abya Samuel 5/19) lost to Packer Colts CC 125/5 in 21.5 overs (Azif 4/27); Marthandam Friends CC 109 in 24.5 overs (F Derik Felix 53, A Sajin 3/29) lost to Sunshine CC 112/3 in 20.3 overs (V Akash Praveen 48)