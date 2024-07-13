Krejcikova holds off Paolini to win Wimbledon title

LONDON: Barbora Krejcikova held off a charge from Jasmine Paolini in a gripping final at Wimbledon to claim her second Grand Slam singles title.

The 31st seed followed in the footsteps of 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova to make it back-to-back triumphs for the Czech Republic in the women’s singles.

Krejcikova, a French Open winner in 2021, held her arms aloft as she sealed a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory on her third championship point.

She shared a warm embrace with Paolini at the net before looking up and blowing a kiss towards the sky.

In keeping with Wimbledon tradition, Krejcikova clambered up to the players’ box to celebrate with her team and family, many of whom were in tears.

“It’s unreal what just happened,” Krejcikova said in her victory speech.

“It’s the best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life.”

As the magnitude of her achievement sank in, Krejcikova, trophy in hand, burst into tears as she left Centre Court.

The result is a second straight Grand Slam final defeat for Paolini, who fell to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in last month’s French Open showpiece.

The 28-year-old was bidding to become Italy’s first women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.

With both players being unexpected finalists, it was guaranteed there would be a first-time women’s champion for the seventh Wimbledon in a row.

And after nearly two hours on court, it was Krejcikova’s name that was etched on the Venus Rosewater Dish.

It had been a difficult season until now for Krejcikova, who has been hampered by a back injury and illness.

Between the end of January’s Australian Open and this month’s Championships, she had played nine singles matches, winning just three.

Now she has won through seven matches in the space of two weeks.

“Two weeks ago [in the first round against Veronika Kudermetova] I had a very tough match, and I wasn’t in good shape before that because I was injured and ill,” Krejcikova said.

“I didn’t really have a good beginning to the season. It’s unbelievable I’m stood here now and I’ve won Wimbledon. I have no idea [how it happened].”

Paolini’s career trajectory has been on an spectacular rise over the last 12 months.

A late bloomer, she won a prestigious WTA Tour title in Dubai in February before going on a surprising run to the final of the French Open - the first time she had been beyond the fourth round of a major.

Her staggering run at Wimbledon showed her appearance in that Roland Garros final was no fluke.

The seventh seed has become a fan favourite at the All England Club thanks to her bubbly attitude and sheer doggedness to fight for every point.

“The last two months have been crazy for me,” said a smiling Paolini, who had never won a tour-level match on grass before June.